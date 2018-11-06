Bruins' Noel Acciari: Lays the body during victory
Acciari threw five hits during Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
On the season Acciari has thrown 33 hits in 14 games, good for second on the team and 20th in the NHL. However, he has yet to score a single point and is worst on the team in plus/minus with a -6.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...