Bruins' Noel Acciari: Lighting lamp frequently
Acciari has scored four goals in his last six games.
Acciari was held without a point in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Canadiens but prior to that, he had found twine four times in his last six contests. The American skater is making the most of his limited opportunities on the fourth line, but he only holds value in deep leagues or daily formats at the moment given his modest 13:11 of average ice time and seven points this year.
