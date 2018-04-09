Acciari recorded 10 goals and 11 points in 60 games for the Bruins this past season.

Acciari, who logged just nine PIM in that span, isn't much of a fantasy factor, but his gritty play led to him racking up 152 hits in 2017-18. Heading into the playoffs, Acciari figures to skate on the Bruins' fourth line, a role that matches up well with the 5-foot-10, 208-pounder's hard-nosed style of play. The 26-year-old is under contract with the Bruins next season, when he is slated to earn $725,000.