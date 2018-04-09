Bruins' Noel Acciari: Logs 10 goals this season
Acciari recorded 10 goals and 11 points in 60 games for the Bruins this past season.
Acciari, who logged just nine PIM in that span, isn't much of a fantasy factor, but his gritty play led to him racking up 152 hits in 2017-18. Heading into the playoffs, Acciari figures to skate on the Bruins' fourth line, a role that matches up well with the 5-foot-10, 208-pounder's hard-nosed style of play. The 26-year-old is under contract with the Bruins next season, when he is slated to earn $725,000.
