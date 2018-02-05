Acciari (lower body) wasn't present for Monday's practice.

With both Acciari and Anders Bjork (upper body) not at practice Monday, the Bruins have recalled Austin Czarnik from AHL Providence in advance of Tuesday's tilt against the Red Wings. Acciari, who last suited up for a game Jan. 23 against New Jersey, has logged six goals and seven points in 32 games this season while working on Boston's fourth line. He's not likely to travel to Detroit for Tuesday's contest, per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.