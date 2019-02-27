Acciari wasn't in attendance at Wednesday's practice session being forced out of Tuesday's tilt with San Jose after taking a puck to the face, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Acciari has just one point in his previous five outings, but has been dishing out the hits (16) while averaging 14:33 of ice time. If the center is unable to suit up for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Peter Cehlarik figures to slot into the lineup in his stead.

