Bruins' Noel Acciari: Missing from practice Wednesday
Acciari wasn't in attendance at Wednesday's practice session being forced out of Tuesday's tilt with San Jose after taking a puck to the face, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Acciari has just one point in his previous five outings, but has been dishing out the hits (16) while averaging 14:33 of ice time. If the center is unable to suit up for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Peter Cehlarik figures to slot into the lineup in his stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...