Bruins' Noel Acciari: Nabs assist in loss
Acciari collected an assist during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Even though Acciari has only nine points on the season, he has been performing much better since the new year. Seven of his nine points have come since the beginning of 2019 as the Bruins' fourth line has collectively gained more ice time in recent months.
