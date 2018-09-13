Acciari (sports hernia) will not be able to take the ice for the first day of training camp, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Despite initial reports that Acciari would be ready for camp, it appears he is not quite back to 100 percent. With the team in action Sunday against Washington, it seems more likely the youngster will make his preseason debut versus the Flyers on Sept. 24.

