Acciari will be a healthy scratch if Patrice Bergeron (ribs) returns against the Predators on Saturday.

If Friday's practice lines were any indication, Acciari lost his starting role to Colby Cave and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, both AHL call-ups. In 29 games this season, Acciari has one assist but zero goals, plus he's been working with a minus-6 rating.

