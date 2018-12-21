Bruins' Noel Acciari: Odd man out
Acciari will be a healthy scratch if Patrice Bergeron (ribs) returns against the Predators on Saturday.
If Friday's practice lines were any indication, Acciari lost his starting role to Colby Cave and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, both AHL call-ups. In 29 games this season, Acciari has one assist but zero goals, plus he's been working with a minus-6 rating.
