Bruins' Noel Acciari: Out Saturday
Acciari (undisclosed) is out for Game 5 versus the Blue Jackets, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Acciari did not take part in Boston's morning skate, so his absence from Saturday's contest was to be expected. Taking his place in Boston's lineup will be Chris Wagner.
