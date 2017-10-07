Acciari underwent surgery on his fractured finger and could miss six weeks of action.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the second period on Opening Night against the Predators. Boston was already dealing with a thin forward group with Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and David Backes (illness) out as well. Acciari can expect to be healthy around mid-November, but there's no guarantee he'll still have a spot in the lineup.