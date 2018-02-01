Bruins' Noel Acciari: Placed on IR
The Bruins have placed Acciari on IR, retroactive to Jan. 23, the Boston Herald reports.
Acciari has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Blues, but beyond that he'll slot into the day-to-day category unofficially. Meanwhile, his placement on IR frees up a roster spot for the B's, who are currently shorthanded up front, with Anders Bjork (upper body) injured and Brad Marchand still serving a suspension.
