Bruins' Noel Acciari: Played through injuries
Acciari played through a broken sternum that he suffered during the Bruins' second-round playoff series versus Columbus.
Additionally, Acciari is in a walking boot after blocking a shot with his right foot in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals. The 27-year-old now has the entire offseason to heal up. Though Acciari scored just six goals and 14 points in 72 games this past season, his gritty and hard-hitting ways have made him a favorite of coach Bruce Cassidy. Acciari is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it seems likely he'll re-sign with the Bruins, given how well his style suits the team's fourth line.
