Bruins' Noel Acciari: Potential to play Wednesday
Acciari (groin) was given Monday off with the goal of suiting up against Detroit on Wednesday.
While the news means Acciari won't be in action versus the Flyers on Monday, it's certainly a step in the right direction for the winger. Perhaps more importantly, all signs point to the youngster being ready for Boston's Opening Night clash with Washington on Oct. 3.
