Bruins' Noel Acciari: Remains day-to-day
Acciari remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
While the forward is not officially ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Ducks, coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged that he didn't think Acciari would be able to play Tuesday against the Ducks. As a result, look for Frank Vatrano to once again fill in for Acciari, as he did in the team's last contest before the NHL All-Star break.
