Bruins' Noel Acciari: Remains sidelined
Acciari (undisclosed) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 3 against Carolina, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Acciari has been practicing in a non-contact jersey of late and appears to be making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's Game 4 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once he's cleared to play, the 28-year-old winger will likely replace Chris Wagner on Boston's fourth line.
