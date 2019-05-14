Acciari (undisclosed) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 3 against Carolina, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Acciari has been practicing in a non-contact jersey of late and appears to be making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's Game 4 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once he's cleared to play, the 28-year-old winger will likely replace Chris Wagner on Boston's fourth line.