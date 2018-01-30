Play

Acciari (lower body) is not slated to play Tuesday against the Ducks, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Acciari still sidelined, look for Frank Vatrano to once again slot in on the Bruins' fourth line Tuesday along with Sean Kuraly and Tim Schaller. Meanwhile, Acciari remains day-to-day in advance of Thursday's contest against the Blues.

