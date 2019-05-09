Acciari (undisclosed) was on the ice with skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold prior to Thursday's optional pregame practice.

The fact that Acciari still hasn't been cleared to practice with his teammates all but confirms he won't be available for Thursday's Game 1 against Carolina, but he's obviously making progress in his recovery, and could be ready to rock as soon as Sunday for Game 2. Once given the green light, the 28-year-old American will slot into a bottom-six role.