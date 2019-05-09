Bruins' Noel Acciari: Resumes skating
Acciari (undisclosed) was on the ice with skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold prior to Thursday's optional pregame practice.
The fact that Acciari still hasn't been cleared to practice with his teammates all but confirms he won't be available for Thursday's Game 1 against Carolina, but he's obviously making progress in his recovery, and could be ready to rock as soon as Sunday for Game 2. Once given the green light, the 28-year-old American will slot into a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...