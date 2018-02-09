Acciari (lower body) practiced with a no-contact jersey, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Acciari has racked up six goals on 34 shots this season (17.6 percent) and dished out 81 hits through 32 games. The Rhode Island native has missed six straight games, and he'll likely sit out Saturday and Sunday as well, but he'll need some physical contact in practice before he can return to game play.