Bruins' Noel Acciari: Ruled out Monday
Acciari (undisclosed) won't be ready for Game 6 against Columbus on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Acciari will miss his second game due to his undisclosed issue. The fact that the center didn't skate with the team Monday, per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, doesn't bode well for his availability for a potential Game 7 on Wednesday. Even once cleared to play, Acciari isn't exactly a lock for the lineup and would need to beat out Chris Wagner, Danton Heinen or David Backes for a spot.
