Acciari (lower body) will not be available against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Acciari will be sidelined for his sixth consecutive outings Wednesday due to his lower-body malady. The winger was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt. The youngster's lack of productivity coincided with a dip in ice time, as he logged just 10:00 of ice time per game over that stretch -- well below his 12:44 season average. Austin Czarnik will continue to deputize in Acciari's stead.