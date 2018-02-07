Bruins' Noel Acciari: Ruled out Wednesday
Acciari (lower body) will not be available against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Acciari will be sidelined for his sixth consecutive outings Wednesday due to his lower-body malady. The winger was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt. The youngster's lack of productivity coincided with a dip in ice time, as he logged just 10:00 of ice time per game over that stretch -- well below his 12:44 season average. Austin Czarnik will continue to deputize in Acciari's stead.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...