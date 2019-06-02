Bruins' Noel Acciari: Scores in empty net
Acciari scored an empty-net goal and added five hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.
Acciari did a little bit of everything in this contest. The physical fourth-liner has two goals and four points in 15 postseason games, adding 55 hits and 18 blocked shots so far. It's still difficult to recommend the winger for DFS owners due to his lower point production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...