Acciari scored an empty-net goal and added five hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Acciari did a little bit of everything in this contest. The physical fourth-liner has two goals and four points in 15 postseason games, adding 55 hits and 18 blocked shots so far. It's still difficult to recommend the winger for DFS owners due to his lower point production.