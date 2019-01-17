Bruins' Noel Acciari: Scratched Thursday
Acciari (coach's decision) will be watching Thursday's game against the Blues.
David Backes will get back in the lineup and skate on the fourth line in Acciari's place. Acciari has only three points in 40 games this season, tied for third to last in the league amongst forwards who have played at least 30 games.
