Bruins' Noel Acciari: Sees diminished ice time
Acciari saw only 9:05 in time on ice during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Last season Acciari saw an average of 12:55 in ice time, but has seen his responsibilities diminish this season. Initially he was expected to center the fourth line, but with Sean Kuraly back down to replace him and the team looking for offensive depth, Acciari has seen minimal ice time so far this season.
