Bruins' Noel Acciari: Set to miss Monday's game
Acciari ( hand) is slated to miss Monday's game against the Avalanche, CSN New England's Joe Haggerty reports.
Acciari, who works on the B's fourth line, could miss time beyond that, so the team may need to call up a forward to fill in, with David Backes already slated to miss time. Options on that front include Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Danton Heinen, or alternatively Austin Czarnik could potentially return to the mix, after starting the season on IR.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...