Acciari ( hand) is slated to miss Monday's game against the Avalanche, CSN New England's Joe Haggerty reports.

Acciari, who works on the B's fourth line, could miss time beyond that, so the team may need to call up a forward to fill in, with David Backes already slated to miss time. Options on that front include Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Danton Heinen, or alternatively Austin Czarnik could potentially return to the mix, after starting the season on IR.