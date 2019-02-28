Bruins' Noel Acciari: Should play Thursday
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Acciari (face) is likely to "give it a try" Thursday night against the Lightning.
Acciari, who was hit in the face by a puck during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks, was forced to endure some dental work afterward, but it looks like he'll attempt to give it a go Thursday while donning a full face shield. Through 54 games, Acciari has logged just two goals and six points, but his hard-hitting style is a nice fit for the Bruins' effective fourth line, which also includes Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner.
