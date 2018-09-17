Acciari (groin) took the ice Monday morning for a quick skate at practice, and the goal is for him to be ready for Opening Night, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Acciari was initially expected to be ready for the start of training camp, but his return to the ice was slower than anticipated. Skating is a good sign, and if his groin holds up he may even be able to play in a preseason game or two before the games that count begin.