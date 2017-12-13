Bruins' Noel Acciari: Skates on fourth line
Acciari (upper body) skated with Tim Schaller and Sean Kuraly during Wednesday's morning rushes.
Acciari is thus poised to return to action Wednesday against the Red Wings after missing Saturday's contest against the Islanders. The Bruins value the grit and compete level that Acciari brings to the team's fourth line, but with a goal and two points to go along with zero PIM in 13 games, the 5-foot-10, 208-pounder is off the fantasy radar in leagues that don't factor in his hits (41) and blocks (15).
