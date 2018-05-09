Acciari will undergo offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia injury he played through this season, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Acciari disclosed that the injury took away from his explosiveness, which became increasingly evident during the postseason. Although he maintained his physical style and delivered 3.25 hits per game over 12 postseason contests, Acciari didn't have the legs to finish checks the way he typically does and the hits that he was able to dole out didn't have the same level of force that he's shown in the past. After scoring 10 goals in 60 games in 2017-18, the Bruins will be hoping that Acciari continues to progress next season.