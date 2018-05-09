Bruins' Noel Acciari: Slated for surgery
Acciari will undergo offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia injury he played through this season, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Acciari disclosed that the injury took away from his explosiveness, which became increasingly evident during the postseason. Although he maintained his physical style and delivered 3.25 hits per game over 12 postseason contests, Acciari didn't have the legs to finish checks the way he typically does and the hits that he was able to dole out didn't have the same level of force that he's shown in the past. After scoring 10 goals in 60 games in 2017-18, the Bruins will be hoping that Acciari continues to progress next season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...