Bruins' Noel Acciari: Status for Wednesday in doubt
Acciari plans to join the team on their California road trip after attending the memorial service of his former college teammate who passed away Saturday, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Acciari hasn't been ruled out of Wednesday's game in Anaheim, but he'll be in the lineup if he rejoins the team on time. The former Providence College Friar recently returned from a broken finger and owns a minus-2 rating with no points in the two games he's played since getting healthy.
