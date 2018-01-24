Bruins' Noel Acciari: Status unclear for Thursday
Acciari (lower body) missed Wednesday's practice and his chances of playing Thursday in Ottawa will become better known that day.
The former Providence College Friar has been an effective bottom-six forward this season, chipping in with six goals and an assist in 32 games while averaging nearly 13 minutes of ice time per contest. That said, Acciari doesn't produce at a level that he should be relied upon in fantasy lineups, so it won't be much of a blow to owners if he's unable to go Thursday. Expect Frank Vatrano to fill Acciari's spot if he's unable to recover in time for puck drop.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...