Acciari (lower body) missed Wednesday's practice and his chances of playing Thursday in Ottawa will become better known that day.

The former Providence College Friar has been an effective bottom-six forward this season, chipping in with six goals and an assist in 32 games while averaging nearly 13 minutes of ice time per contest. That said, Acciari doesn't produce at a level that he should be relied upon in fantasy lineups, so it won't be much of a blow to owners if he's unable to go Thursday. Expect Frank Vatrano to fill Acciari's spot if he's unable to recover in time for puck drop.