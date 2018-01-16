Bruins' Noel Acciari: Suffers UBI, may still play Wednesday
Acciari missed practice Tuesday after sustaining an upper-body injury during Monday's loss to the Stars, but coach Bruce Cassidy expects he'll be able to play Wednesday against Montreal, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Acciari has been banged around a lot this season, having already missed 14 games due to various maladies, so while it's still entirely likely that he'll be able to go Wednesday, we would wait on some hard confirmation that he's in the lineup if you're counting on him to play. Considering his bottom-six status, the Rhode Island native has enjoyed some nice production of late, racking up four goals in five games between Dec. 28 and Jan. 7, but he hasn't taken more than two shots in a game since Dec. 19, so it's hard to trust him to produce consistently.
