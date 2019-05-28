Bruins' Noel Acciari: Supplies helper
Acciari recorded an assist, three shots, and six hits with a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Acciari has been limited to 13 appearances in the postseason, managing three points, but his line with Sean Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom produced four points combined Monday. He's up to 47 hits in the postseason as well after the physical performance in Game 1.
