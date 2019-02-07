Bruins' Noel Acciari: Throws body around
Acciari gave out five hits along with three shots on goal during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
With only four points on the season, Acciari has to find other ways to impact the game. He is now 16th in the league with 148 hits.
