Bruins' Noel Acciari: Will play Wednesday
Acciari (upper body), as expected, will be in the lineup against the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Acciari appears to have cooled off -- he's pointless in his last two outings -- after a stretch of four goals in five games. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Rhode Island native's ice time plummeted in those pair of unproductive contests, as he logged a total of 14:48 between both matchups. If his minutes don't go back up soon, fantasy owners may want to consider pursuing other forward options.
