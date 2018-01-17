Acciari (upper body), as expected, will be in the lineup against the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Acciari appears to have cooled off -- he's pointless in his last two outings -- after a stretch of four goals in five games. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Rhode Island native's ice time plummeted in those pair of unproductive contests, as he logged a total of 14:48 between both matchups. If his minutes don't go back up soon, fantasy owners may want to consider pursuing other forward options.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories