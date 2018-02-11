Play

Acciari (lower body) will return to action Sunday in New Jersey, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

The 26-year-old forward missed the last seven games with his injury. Acciari has six goals and an assist in 32 games for Boston this season. He'll provide some more depth for the Bruins but not much for fantasy owners.

