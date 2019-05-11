According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Acciari (undisclosed) is "doing well," but he won't be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 2 against the Hurricanes.

Acciari practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday and could be cleared for contact ahead of Monday's skate, so there's a chance he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday for Game 3. Once he's given the green light, the 28-year-old American will likely replace Chris Wagner on the Bruins' fourth line.