Boston claimed Wahlstrom off waivers from the Islanders on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Wahlstrom has two goals, two assists, 30 shots on net and 18 blocked shots across 27 appearances this season. He will compete for a bottom-six spot with the Bruins. Wahlstrom is eligible for restricted free agency at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.