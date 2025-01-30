Wahlstrom (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Jets, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Wahlstrom will miss his fourth straight game. The 24-year-old winger may not immediately join the lineup even once he's healthy, but the Bruins have not specified if Thursday's absence is due to the illness or as a healthy scratch.
