Wahlstrom has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Sabres due to an illness, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Wahlstrom hasn't appeared in either of the last two games, and he'll be unavailable for Tuesday's road matchup. He should be considered day-to-day for now, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Thursday at home against the Jets.
