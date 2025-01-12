Wahlstrom had a goal, one shot on net, two blocked shots and one hit in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Panthers on Saturday.

Wahlstrom earned his first point in 10 games with Boston after being claimed off waivers from the Islanders on Dec. 14. His third goal of 2024-25 gave Boston a 3-2 lead at the 2:06 mark of the third period. Wahlstrom has five points in 37 appearances between the Bruins and Islanders this season.