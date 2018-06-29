Bruins' Olivier Galipeau: Signs AHL deal

Galipeau has signed an AHL contract with the Bruins, the Providence Journal reports.

Galipeau appeared on track to attend the Canadiens' Development Camp, but he instead took a concrete contract offer from the Bruins. While the 21-year-old has plenty of competition in terms of the organization's other young blueliners, the 6-foot-1, 203-pounder did put up 25 goals and 74 points over the course of 67 QMJHL games last season as an overage player. Galipeau thus possesses a degree of upside on offense, though it remains to be seen if his wheels will allow him to keep up the pace as a pro.