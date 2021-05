Kase (upper body) returned to practice Friday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Though it's unclear how close Kase is to a return to game action, this is a major milestone for the winger, who hasn't played since Jan. 16. Kase's presence at practice Friday offers hope that the 25-year-old could potentially provide the Bruins with useful forward depth during the team's upcoming postseason run.