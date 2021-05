Kase (upper body) could return to the lineup as soon as Monday or Tuesday night, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Kase, who hasn't played since Jan. 16, returned to practice Friday and though he won't suit up Saturday against the Rangers, Cassidy noted that the winger could potentially play Monday against the Islanders or Tuesday against the Capitals. If so, the 25-year-old winger could provide the team with some valuable secondary scoring depth heading into the playoffs.