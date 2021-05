Kase's early exit from Monday's game against the Islanders was attributed to a condition issue, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Kase hadn't played since Jan. 16 and the Bruins' coaching staff evidently determined that the winger's conditioning wasn't quite up to speed. On the plus side, Kase didn't suffer any concussion-related setbacks. At this stage, Kase isn't likely to open the playoffs in the B's lineup, but if injuries hit the team up front, he could enter the mix down the road.