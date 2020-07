General manager Don Sweeney expects Kase (undisclosed) to join the Bruins in Toronto "in short order," Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Kase missed the entirety of training camp after being deemed "unfit to participate" and didn't make the trip to Toronto with the rest of the team Sunday, but it sounds like he'll likely be making the journey soon. Still, at this point he seems like a longshot to suit up for Boston's first round robin game Sunday against Philadelphia.