Kase (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Lightning and is instead targeting a return versus Washington on Sunday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Considering Kase only recently joined the team for practice sessions, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him being held out. The winger did take rushes at practice with the second line, which could be an indication of where he will fit in once given the all-clear. In the meantime, Jack Studnicka figures to maintain his spot in the top-six.