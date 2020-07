Kase (undisclosed) was absent from Thursday's training camp session, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Kase featured in just six contests for the Bruins prior to the league shutdown, in which he registered one assist, nine shots and four PIM while averaging 14:32 of ice time. The 23-year-old winger could be in line for a spot in the top-six heading into the round-robin matchups, starting with an Aug. 2 clash with the Flyers.