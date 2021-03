GM Don Sweeney acknowledged Wednesday that "there's zero timetable" for when Kase (upper body) will return to action, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Kase has been able to skate on his own of late, and is "eager to return," per Sweeney, who added that "sometimes things just take their own natural course." Kase hasn't played since Jan. 16, but when he does return, the Bruins hope that the 25-year-old winger can provide the team with some much-needed secondary scoring.