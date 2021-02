Kase (upper body) has yet to resume skating, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Kase, who suffered an upper-body injury back on Jan. 16, hasn't taken the ice since then and has "been on the bike" of late, according to coach Bruce Cassidy. As a result, Kase -- who had been projected to skate on the Bruins' second line -- remains sidelined indefinitely.