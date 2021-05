Kase (upper body) is considered questionable to be ready for Saturday's Game 1 versus the Capitals, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Kase returned from a 52-game absence due to a concussion, only to suffer an unrelated injury in Monday's game versus the Islanders. The Czech forward's limited appearances this season could keep him out of the playoff lineup even if he's healthy, so fantasy managers will want to track his status during the Bruins' postseason run.